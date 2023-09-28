Authentic names Liberated operating partner for Quiksilver, Billabong and more

Following its acquisition of lifestyle group Boardriders in April, Authentic Brands Group has now assigned the role of retail and e-commerce operator for its newly acquired labels to Liberated Brands.

The long-term agreement covers the operations of Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, Honolua and Boardriders in the US and Canada.

Liberated is also to become the licence partner and wholesale distributor of Billabong, RVCA and Honolua adult sportswear, activewear, swimwear, outerwear, headwear and base layer products in the two regions.

The firm already works alongside Authentic as the core licensee and operating partner for the group’s owned brands Volcom and Spyder, specialising in technical design, brand building and ambassador management, among other things.

In a release, Nick Woodhouse, president and CMO of Authentic, said the company was thrilled to expand the partnership with Liberated, adding: “As evidenced by their focus on the growth of Volcom and Spyder, Liberated’s unwavering commitment to innovation and community engagement makes them the ideal partner to take on Billabong, RVCA and Honolua, as well as the retail operations for the best lifestyle brands inspired by skate, surf and snow.

“Together, we look forward to implementing our strategic vision for growth and expanding the brands’ presence in the US and Canada.”

Authentic noted that it would announce additional partners in the coming months as it continues to expand the brands across categories and territories.