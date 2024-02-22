Authentic partners with Aldo Group for Hunter bags

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, has announced a long-term partnership with the fashion retailer and wholesaler Aldo Group for British heritage footwear and accessories brand Hunter, which it acquired in 2023.

In a statement, Authentic said that the Aldo Group will take on the design, production and distribution of Hunter bag products and small leather goods for women and men in the US and Canada.

Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer at Authentic, said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with the Aldo Group and embark on this new partnership for Hunter.

“This partnership allows us to tap into the rich heritage of Hunter and translate it into a range of accessories that resonate with consumers seeking quality, style and functionality.”

Aldo Group has been tasked with bringing the “essence” of Hunter to a broader range of consumers through a new assortment of bags and small leather goods. The debut collection of Hunter bags will launch for autumn/winter 2024 and will be available at department stores, speciality retailers, as well as e-commerce sites, including Amazon.

Jonathan Frankel, president of Aldo product services at the Aldo Group, added: “The Aldo Group has been in the bags business for five decades and we are thrilled to expand and grow this category for an iconic brand like Hunter. Consumers are drawn to its strong heritage and the brand has always played well between fashion and function - a perfect recipe for a fresh bag offering.”