Authentic partners with Beaumanoir in Europe

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has announced a long-term partnership with The Beaumanoir Group (Beaumanoir), a global leader in product development and distribution, for its action and outdoor sports brands across western Europe.

The deal will see Authentic utilising Beaumanoir’s retail and product expertise to bolster Boardriders brands, including Quiksilver, Roxy, Billabong, DC Shoes, Element and VonZipper in key markets including the UK, France, and Germany.

Beaumanoir, headquartered in France, will become the brand’s strategic operating and sourcing partner, taking on design, manufacturing, wholesale, retail and e-commerce for key lifestyle categories such as apparel, swim, travel, accessories, and more for men, women and kids.

Henry Stupp, regional president of EMEA and India at Authentic, said in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome Beaumanoir into our esteemed partner network for these iconic brands.

“We look forward to working together to leverage their retail expertise, explore new opportunities and grow the brands’ market presence across Western Europe, a region where the brands have a strong connection with consumers.”

Jérôme Drianno, chief executive of Beaumanoir, added: "With great expertise behind us, we are confident in our ability to stimulate the development of famous brands such as Quiksilver, Billabong and Roxy, in France and across Europe.

“Wholesale operations represent a key growth area for the future of the Boardriders Group, and an avenue for diversification of Beaumanoir, as does the international expansion this acquisition makes possible."