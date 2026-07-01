Authentic partners with One Jeanswear Group for Lee

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has signed a long-term partnership with One Jeanswear Group (OJG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Brands Group Holdings, to drive growth and market position for Lee in the US and Canada.

The partnership will take effect following the completion of Authentic’s acquisition of Lee, which was first announced in May and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

OJG will serve as Lee’s operational partner across the US and Canada, with Authentic stating the move will leverage OJG’s expertise in denim, sourcing, product development, and wholesale distribution, as it looks to “drive the next chapter of growth for the iconic denim brand”.

As part of the deal, OJG will take on the Lee US and Canada operating business and work closely with Authentic, working to strengthen the brand's market position, expand product opportunities and deliver continued value to consumers and retail partners.

Lee's operations will remain headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and OJG adds that it has plans to maintain operations at the brand's Mocksville, North Carolina facility and continue to leverage the expertise of the existing team to support the business.

Jarrod Weber, global president, sports and lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: "Lee is one of the most recognisable names in denim, with an unmatched heritage and tremendous opportunity for future growth.

"One Jeanswear Group has been a trusted partner of Authentic for many years, and we have seen firsthand their ability to execute at the highest level. They bring deep category expertise, strong retail relationships and a proven track record of growing iconic brands. Just as importantly, they share our commitment to preserving Lee's legacy in Greensboro while investing in the brand's future. We are pleased to partner with Chris and the OJG team as we unlock new opportunities for Lee across the US and Canada."

Chris Waldeck, chief executive officer of One Jeanswear Group, added: "Having previously led Lee, I know firsthand the strength of this brand, the passion of its team and the loyalty of its consumers.

"Our priority is to build on the brand's rich heritage, support the talented team in Greensboro and Mocksville, and create a foundation for long-term growth.”