Authentic reportedly eyeing Converse takeover amid Nike divestment speculation

US brand management giant Authentic Brands Group has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Converse should Nike decide to divest the footwear label, according to a Bloomberg report.

The media outlet stated that while no formal talks were currently underway, the interest from Authentic, the parent company of brands like Reebok and Champion, comes as Converse continues to face a challenging fiscal period.

The brand’s performance has significantly lagged behind the broader Nike portfolio. For the quarter ended November 30, 2025, Converse reported a 30 percent drop in sales to 300 million dollars. In contrast, Nike’s overall sales were up 1 percent during the same period. An analyst cited by Bloomberg suggests Converse could see a further 26 percent drop in sales for the most recent quarter.

Despite Converse’s status, and the enduring popularity of its Chuck Taylor shoe model, the brand has struggled to maintain momentum. In response, Nike has attempted several revival strategies, including integrating comfort technology into classic models, re-entering the professional basketball market, and implementing international reorganisations.

Nike’s chief executive officer Elliott Hill acknowledged receiving inquiries regarding a potential sale, yet reaffirmed that the US sportswear giant was committed to the brand, stating that Converse remains a core part of the group’s roster. For Authentic, however, Converse would align with its model of rebuilding brands through global licensing and commercial partnerships.