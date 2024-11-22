Authentic secures Aus and NZ licensee deal for Champion

Authentic Brands Group, the new owner of Champion, has appointed Brand Collective as the new licensing partner of the sportswear label in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia-based Brand Collective currently serves as the operating partner to brands such as Canada Goose, Clarks, Hush Puppies and Authentic-owned Reebok, while further owning the likes of Volley, Elka Collective and Shoes & Sox.

The addition of Champion to this line up represents a "significant opportunity to leverage our resources and expertise to unlock Champion’s full potential in the ANZ market”, Brand Collective’s CEO, David Thomas, said.

From the perspective of Authentic, which acquired Champion earlier this year, the new deal sets the stage “for an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation in the region”.

Expanding on this, Authentic’s global president for sports and lifestyle, Jarrod Weber, said the company was “confident this partnership will deliver exceptional opportunities, from connecting with consumers in fresh ways to driving growth across key categories”.

He added that Authentic “looked forward to inspiring and empowering our Champion community together”.

The sale of Champion’s Australia and New Zealand operations to Brand Collective is expected to close January 31, 2025. The business will continue as part of Hanes Australasia until the closing.