Authentic taps IAC to drive international growth for Dockers

International Apparel Corporation (IAC) has been appointed to drive the growth of Dockers by the US brand’s parent company Authentic Brands Group. The long-term strategic partnership will focus on Central America, Ecuador, the Andean region and select Caribbean markets, where IAC will oversee manufacturing and distribution across key categories.

In a statement, president of entertainment and international at Authentic, Corey Salter, said: “IAC is an industry leader with deep operational expertise and a successful track record of scaling lifestyle brands across the region. We are excited to partner with them and are confident in their ability to bring Dockers to new consumers while preserving the brand’s unique DNA.”

The partnership has been established to support Dockers’ expansion across retail and cultural landscapes with a localised approach, a press release explained. The goal is to push for meaningful growth while maintaining strong market relevance.

Authentic acquired Dockers from Levi’s last year, and has since enacted its staple third-party partnership model across the business. In November, the brand management group tapped Orbico Group to oversee Dockers’ European expansion as it began positioning the US brand for long-term growth.

With IAC, this expansion is expected to continue, and builds on the distribution firm’s existing relationship with Dockers, which it has worked with over the last two decades across Central America. “We are committed to leveraging this partnership to enhance our product offerings and reach new heights in the apparel industry, and we just can’t wait to embrace this new project with IAC’s full force and determination," said Denis Abadi, IAC's co-owner and CEO.