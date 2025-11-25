Authentic taps Orbico Group for Dockers European expansion

Dockers is set to embark on a European expansion under the eye of Orbico Group. The brand distribution firm has been tapped by Dockers’ parent company, Authentic Brands Group, to oversee a strategy designed to position the US brand for long-term growth.

Through the agreement, Orbico will oversee the distribution, manufacturing and design across key categories, including sportswear, activewear, socks and hosiery, lifestyle and performance footwear, outerwear, carrying bags, swimwear, and more, for men and women.

Authentic, which acquired Dockers from Levi’s earlier this year, is eyeing key markets in Europe, such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. Its intention, alongside growth, is to extend Dockers’ appeal and expand the brand’s assortment across the region, as noted by Authentic’s president, lifestyle & entertainment EMEAI, Henry Stupp.

In a statement, Stupp said: “Partnering with Orbico allows us to bring Dockers to a key market while maintaining the brand’s authentic heritage. This partnership builds on Authentic’s established relationship with Orbico, following our successful partnership on the Champion brand across EMEA.”

Authentic snapped up Dockers in a deal initially valued at 311 million dollars earlier this year, after Levi’s opted to offload the brand as part of a strategy to sharpen the focus on its core portfolio. For Authentic, the acquisition built on the US firm’s already hefty portfolio, consisting of 50 global brands.