Authentic to boost action and outdoor sports brands in Australia and New Zealand with BRSP

American brand development and licensing company Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has signed a long-term partnership with BR South Pacific (BRSP) to transition the licenses of its action and outdoor sports brands across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific region.

The new strategic licensing agreement will see BRSP taking over the operations of more than 200 of the brand’s retail stores and e-commerce across the regions, safeguarding retail presence, supporting local jobs, and ensuring continued access to the brands in these markets.

In a statement, Authentic said the move would pave the way for “long-term growth and ongoing success” for brands including Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element, VonZipper, Spyder and Volcom.

Authentic also believes that BRSP’s expertise in transforming licensed brands into full lifestyle experiences, alongside its brand development capabilities, will “infuse the portfolio with new energy and unlock fresh growth opportunities,” including reinvigorating product lines and expanding into new markets.

As part of this transaction, an affiliate of Liberated Brands, the brand’s former licensee in the region, has been acquired and is now part of the Caprice Australia group of companies. The newly formed division operating under Caprice is named BR South Pacific (BRSP).

Authentic partners with BR South Pacific for Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy and RVCA across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific region

Boardriders store Credits: Authentic

Paul Cannon, chief executive of BRSP, said: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of these world-renowned brand operations and licensing partnership with Authentic. With a shared vision of enhancing the experience for consumers, both online and in-store, we look forward to introducing seamless shopping experiences, curated collections and unique activations that resonate with a dedicated and growing audience.

“We are incredibly proud to bring these businesses back to an Australian-owned brand operator. We are looking forward to working with the talented Australian teams that will continue to operate the business moving forward. These brands have a profound impact on shaping surf culture worldwide, and we are committed to honouring that legacy whilst evolving to inspire and connect with next generation.”

David Brooks, executive vice president of action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, added: “We’ve worked closely with Caprice Australia to put the right partnership in place. Their understanding of the market, combined with the experience of the existing management team, puts us in a strong position to grow these brands.

“Quiksilver and Billabong were born in Australia, and this region remains central to their identity. BRSP is the right team to help carry that legacy forward.”