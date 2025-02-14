Authentic to elevate Spyder brand "to new heights" with Outdoor Collective

Authentic Brands Group, the brand, development, marketing, and licensing company, has inked a licensing deal with Outdoor Collective, an innovator in the clothing and accessory manufacturing industry to develop all on-mountain and sportswear apparel for its Spyder brand, known for its ski and snow apparel.

As part of the deal, Outdoor Collective will be responsible for the merchandising, design, operations, sales, service, marketing, sourcing and production of the Spyder brand.

The move marks a “strategic new chapter” for Outdoor Collective as it looks to expand its market reach and enhance production capabilities. To manage the growth, Outdoor Collective has assumed control over offices and operations worldwide, including the Spyder headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

The transfer of the manufacturing license will take effect immediately, with autumn 2025 production set to continue “without disruption,” added Authentic.

Spyder set to expand categories with new licensing deal with Outdoor Collective

David Brooks, executive vice president of action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “This move allows us to establish a multi-brand platform dedicated to performance and innovation utilising our merchandising and design resources while also ensuring that production remains in very capable hands.

“Spyder is one of the most respected performance brands in the world, built on decades of excellence and technical innovation. Outdoor Collective has the expertise and vision to elevate Spyder to new heights while staying true to its heritage of delivering top-tier gear for winter athletes and enthusiasts.”

Outdoor Collective has been tasked with continuing to develop “compelling Spyder products,” including opening the scope of the brand to include innovative on-mountain, Freeski, Venom, full après ski, and year-round lifestyle categories within the product offering.

In addition, Outdoor Collective will also oversee the development of Billabong Outerwear, which is set to launch in autumn.

Brady Collings, president of Outdoor Collective On-Mountain, added: “We are excited about this transition and are confident that Outdoor Collective is the right group to continue the legacy of quality and innovation that Spyder is known for.”

Founded in 1978, Spyder has become known for its innovative winter-sport performance gear and accessories. Authentic Brands Group acquired all intellectual properties for Spyder in 2013.

Outdoor Collective is led by co-founder and chief executive Harry Tawil, who is also the founder and chief executive of Q4 Designs (Q4D), which includes Authentic brand’s Reebok and Volcom in its branded portfolio. Outdoor Collective plans to merge and leverage its existing strengths from Q4D with the design, innovation and technical performance capabilities of Spyder.