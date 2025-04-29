‘Autofocus’ eyewear brand Ixi secures 36.5 million dollars in funding

Ixi, a Finnish startup centred around ‘autofocus’ eyewear, has announced the closing of a Series A funding round amounting to 36.5 million dollars. The investment, led by London-based investment fund Plural, is intended to aid in the product development of Ixi Adaptive Eyewear, with the goal of establishing commercial operations.

Additional participating investors included Tesi, Heartcore, Fov Ventures and byFounders, as well as Eurazeo and Tiny Supercomputers, all of which joined existing investors from the first round; Amazon Alexa Fund, Firstminute Capital and Maki.vc, among others.

Ixi states that it is “creating a new category of eyewear, featuring unique real-time and ultra-low-power eye tracking and state-of-the-art dynamic lens technology”. At the crux of its product portfolio is what it describes as the “world’s first autofocus glasses”, which intend to cater largely to those facing presbyopia diagnoses.

Expanding on this, co-founder and CEO of Ixi, Niko Eiden, said in a release: “Eyewear is the world’s oldest wearable, rooted in centuries of brilliance across science, design and craftsmanship. That being said, it’s incredible that we haven’t seen more technological leaps, leaving millions of people forced to compromise on how they see the world.

“The time for change is now. We’re creating a whole new era in vision tech—and we can't wait to show the world what’s coming. Backed by investors who see the scale of this opportunity, we’re ready to redefine what eyewear can be.”

Eiden founded Ixi back in 2021 alongside chief algorithm officer Ville Miettinen. The duo established the company on their shared frustration with traditional lenses, which are often difficult to see through at varying distances and have narrow fields of view.