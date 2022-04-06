Avery Dennison unveils new full-service product branding ecosystem

Avery Dennison is launching a new full-service ecosystem for on-product branding called Embelex to support customisation, personalisation and smart solutions for the apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets.

Embelex will provide a range of apparel embellishment products and services to fashion, footwear and apparel brands, sports organisations and teams, adds Avery Dennison, while pushing the boundaries of apparel customisation and personalisation.

Avery Dennison is a global supplier of on-product branding and supporting technology and already helps bring brands and sporting teams to life through heat transfers, embroidery, patches, and badges. The company supplies the Premier League with official shirt names, numbers, and sleeve badges for on-pitch and retail. This includes badges with built-in smart technology that allows users to scan and reveal hidden content on the Premier League app.

With the launch of Embelex, Avery Dennison is aiming to position itself as a leader in the supply of digitally enabled physical embellishments, alongside offering the software and manufacturing capability to provide everything a brand or organisation needs to celebrate its name, personalise products in its ranges and create digital experiences to connect with consumers through on-garment branding.

Steve Mason, vice president, and general manager, EMEA and Americas and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS, said in a statement: “Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer. Brands and organisations want to customise products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery, and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials.

“Embelex exceeds these expectations. Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

The launch follows Avery Dennison’s recent acquisition of Rietveld, a woven and heat transfer label production facility for embellishment services based in the Netherlands and Turkey. Rietveld specialises in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers, and decorative sublimations, along with embellishment application and the provision of an end-to-end service to the team sportswear market.

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS, added: “Our on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports, including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Embelex reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high fashion brands to high street retailers where leading designers, brands, and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”