Avon to implement virtual try-on shopping experience via Perfect Corp.

Avon is set to launch a virtual try-on online (VTO) shopping experience in nine of its initial markets, including the UK, through a collaboration with artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech provider, Perfect Corp.

The feature will allow Avon shoppers to try on around 400 makeup products, from lips, eyes and face categories, through their mobile camera or desktop webcam.

In-person representatives from the beauty company will also be on hand to advise customers through the technology.

In a release, Alex Long, head of omnichannel global marketing at Avon, said: “This type of beauty technology isn’t widely available in the mass beauty market. Until now, it has only been prestige brands offering this type of brand experience.

“We’re really excited about the potential of this technology to help Avon by enhancing the shopping experience. Whether shopping online or through a beauty advisor, customers can get a truly personalised experience and be confident in their purchase.”

According to Perfect Corp, VTO experiences have been proven to increase customer purchasing confidence and digital engagement, providing users with a hygienic and sustainable method of shopping.

The firm also offers VTO experiences for jewellery and watch brands, again allowing consumers to ‘try’ products on before purchasing.

Long added: “At Avon we have millions of customers around the world and are constantly re-evaluating the ways we can best serve them and drive confidence in their product choices.

“We are proud of being an early adopter of beauty technology and understand the important role it has for the modern beauty shopper.”