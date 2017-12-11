Axel Springer In Discussions On Sale Of Its Stake In Aufeminin

- DPA |
Axel Springer SE announced the company is in exclusive discussions with Television Francaise 1 S.A. about the potential sale of its indirect 78.43% stake in aufeminin S.A.
Aufeminin-group offers digital products and subscriptions on topics such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, cooking and health. Aufeminin-group is part of the Marketing Media segment of Axel Springer SE. The shares of aufeminin S.A. are listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris stock exchange. (dpa)
