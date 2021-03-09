Azurina launches business investment prize

Accessories brand Azurina, founded by three sisters, is offering a female-founded business up to 10,000 pounds in investment through its newly launched Azurina Angel Investors initiative.

The business investment prize aims to support other female founders financially, explains Azurina in a statement, as well as passing “as much of the hard won wisdom” from their own start-up journey.

The prize will offer a 5,000 to 10,000-pound investment, depending on the business needs, alongside mentorship and support for one year from the Azurina founders, as well as full access to the accessories brand network of contacts and suppliers.

Azurina chief executive, Charlie West, said: “We did everything the hard (and probably wrong) way. Being young women in business has been a huge challenge and between us, we’ve acquired a wealth of practical, technical and strategic knowledge of how to build and grow a brand we love and are proud of.

“Now we want to pay it forward and help other women do the same.”

The deadline for applications is March 31, and is open to any existing female-founded business that needs help “taking it to the next level,” added Azurina.

The winning business will be selected by the three Azurina founders.

Azurina started as a “side hustle” four years ago by sisters Charlie, ex-buying director for Boohoo, Frankie, a communications and influencer specialist, and Jess, a stay-at-home mum. The accessories brand has become known for its affordable and Instagrammable customisable leather styles.