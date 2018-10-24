B&M buys French retailer Babou for 91.2 million euros

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (B&M) has announced the acquisition of French brand Babou for 91.2 million euros (80.5 million pounds.) Talks about the deal have long been in the pipeline, with Barou being listed on the London Stock Exchange back in 2014.

B&M group currently has a network of 591 discount stores under the B&M banner, as well as 269 low-cost Heron Food stores, and 88 Jawoll outlets in Germany. Commenting on the announcement in a statement, CEO of B&M, Simon Arora, said: "B&M has made no secret of its European growth plans since its IPO in 2014. We are delighted that discussions with Babou over a 3 year period have led to today's transaction, which provides us with a platform for future growth in a large and attractive market whilst also providing a stable and logical new owner for Babou. We would like to welcome all Babou's employees and stakeholders to the wider B&M family and look forward to a successful future together."

There’s also a change of management at Barou. Cédric Mahieu, director of European operations of B&M since January 2018, is to replace Thierry Morter, who will be retiring after eight years as general manager at Babou.