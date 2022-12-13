B2B platform Fashion Cloud secures 25 million euros in funding

B2B fashion wholesale platform Fashion Cloud has secured 25 million euros in fresh funding to fuel its international growth.

The round was led by European investment company Verdane, with additional support from existing investors including Heartland.

Founded in 2015, Fashion Cloud offers a suite of software solutions for retailers and suppliers that “enable supply chain processes to be digitized and simplified”.

The Hamburg-based company is currently working with more than 20,000 retailers and 600 brands, including fashion heavyweights like Zalando, Hugo Boss, and Scotch & Soda.

Fashion Cloud said it would use the investment and the support of Verdane's network to fuel its international expansion and further develop existing software solutions.

It will also continue to focus on smart replenishment and solutions for increasing transparency and exchanging data in the area of sustainability.

“The successful completion of our financing round enables Fashion Cloud to take collaboration between retailers and suppliers to a new level,” said co-founder René Schnellen in a German press release.

“The trust of our shareholders is confirmation that we are on the right track. With strong partners at our side, we want to make the wholesale industry more efficient and sustainable,” he said.