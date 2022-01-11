Ba&sh continues US growth with showroom partnership

Over four years, French label Ba&sh has made its mark in the US and Canada, with a total of 47 stores between the two regions. It is now looking to continue cementing its place through a partnership with the multi-line showroom, 10eleven.

The partnership is part of the brand’s strategy to grow and accelerate in the US market, with the intent of both increasing sales and accessing new demand. Ultimately, it is looking to establish itself among the leading brands also represented by the prestigious showroom.

“At Ba&sh, our goal is to create the desire for our garments in France and elsewhere,” noted the brand’s CEO, Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, in a release. “The partnership with 10eleven is the perfect opportunity to show our original and optimistic vision of fashion.”

It will be the first time the womenswear label will be represented by 10eleven’s founder, Betsee Isenberg, who looks to promote Ba&sh’s “timeless pieces” that she believes capture “the concept of French elegance” and will leave a “lasting impression on the US market”.

The partnership will start with the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection, which will feature at 10eleven’s showrooms in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.