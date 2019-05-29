Babywear brand Mori secures 4 million pound investment

Celebrity-loved London-based baby and toddler clothing brand, Mori has raised more than 4 million pounds in a Series A funding round, which it states will help it open bricks-and-mortar stores and expand into the US and other international markets.

The premium clothing and accessories brand for newborn up to four years, was founded in the UK in 2015, and has become the go-to brand for celebrity mums including Kim Kardashian, Louise Roe, and Chiara Ferragni as their products are made using natural sustainable materials.

The Series A funding round was led by Guinness Asset Management, with participation from investment firm Jobi Capital, 500 Startups, and other existing investors.

In a statement, Mori said that the investment would enable it to continue its growth in the UK, as well as expand into international markets with a focus on the US. In addition, it has plans to open bricks-and-mortar stores and grow its internal team.

Mori also shared plans on creating a direct-to-consumer subscription and membership programme that it states will “disrupt a very crowded yet traditional market”.

In the past year, Mori has sold over 30 thousand of their bestselling Sleepsuits and nearly 10 thousand Clever Sleeping Bags to more than 35,000 customers worldwide. Outside of their online presence, Mori’s products are stocked at 215 locations globally, with 110 stores across the UK and North America.

Stockists in the UK includes Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Fenwick and Alexandalexa, while in the US, The Tot and Sprout in San Fransisco, and Yoya in New York.

In addition to its product range, where prices range from 8.50 pounds for a headband to 382.50 pounds for the Supreme Set containing 32 of Mori’s best-selling products, the brand’s exclusive subscription and membership service Sleep Club delivers a sleepsuit every month to its customers. The team is now investing further in technology to scale the service to a wider audience while allowing more flexibility to its members, as well as the introduction of Sleep Club to the US market in 2020.

Akin Onal, founder and chief executive of Mori, said in a statement: “Since 2015, we have put the wellbeing of families at the forefront of our mission by creating the highest quality and sustainable products for babies and toddlers. The team's creativity, expertise and hard work is reflected in our growth from a driven start-up to a disruptive scale up business.

“Today, with the support of our investors, we are excited for the next stage of Mori’s growth and we are dedicated to build a brand that is loved and trusted by parents globally.”

Images: courtesy of Mori