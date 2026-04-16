Backcountry launches brand incubator and acquires Coalatree

Backcountry, the premium retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, has launched a brand incubator, designed to accelerate and grow the next generation of outdoor brands, and has acquired Utah-based eco-focused Coalatree as the first brand for the platform's portfolio.

The incubator platform is called Backcountry Garage, and has been designed to advance Backcountry’s vision to provide the best outdoor gear, curate innovative products, and make them accessible to a growing community of outdoor enthusiasts, while investing in “the next generation of brands shaping the outdoor industry”.

“By creating space and support for new builders and tinkerers, Backcountry taps back into its entrepreneurial roots and encourages new voices to enter the fray,” explained the brand in a statement.

Kevin Lenau, president of Backcountry, said: “At Backcountry, we believe constant innovation is the most powerful way to improve our customers’ experience outside.

“Backcountry Garage is how we keep pushing when much of the industry is waiting, partnering with builders and founders who are rethinking how great gear should perform so our community feels the difference every day on the trail, at the crag, and in their own backyards.”

The first brand acquired for the Backcountry Garage platform is the eco-minded outdoor apparel and gear brand Coalatree, founded in 2010, which has become known for its popular trailhead pants and 3-in-1 Kachula blankets.

With the new partnership, Coalatree will continue to sell through its direct-to-consumer site, “preserving its distinct voice and community,” while select key styles will also be available at Backcountry.com.

JM Fabrizi, president of Coalatree, has been appointed as the director of Backcountry Garage, where he will oversee Coalatree’s next stage of growth, while also establishing the incubator as the hub for “differentiated, community‑focused products and brands that reflect Backcountry’s values of quality, sustainability, and access”.

“The Coalatree community has helped shape every product we make, from our best‑selling Trailhead Pants to packable layers and 3‑in‑1 Kachula blankets,” added Fabrizi. “Partnering with Backcountry means Coalatree can stay close to that community, obtain feedback on a larger scale, and bring new ideas to life that were too big for Coalatree to tackle alone.”