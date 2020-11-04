Balenciaga opening Italian production plant

As the world awaits America’s election results, Balenciaga is making plans to open their first production plant in Italy for 2021. The new factory will be focused on accessories production, and will be located in Tuscany, Italy 25 miles outside of Florence.

Rather than building an entirely new factory, Kering is holding steadfast to their sustainability goals and converting an existing building. Further details of the construction of this project haven’t been released, but the new factory is expected to bring 300 jobs to Italy.

This plant will help Balenciaga improve its supply chain. Balenciaga is considered one of the greatest stars on Kering’s roster of luxury brands, which also includes its current crown gem Gucci and fabled fashion house Alexander McQueen. Bottega Veneta has also been delivering big gains for the parent company as well under the creative direction of designer Daniel Lee.

Balenciaga is currently Kering’s second best performing brand right after Gucci. The brand saw double-digit growth in both retail and wholesale channels for third quarter 2020.

photo: via ssense.com