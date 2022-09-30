Balmain Beauty appoints senior vice president, global general manager

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced Nathalie Berger Duquene will be taking on the role as senior vice president, global general manager Balmain Beauty, effective immediately.

The announcement follows ELC’s revelation that luxury house Balmain will be joining its portfolio to launch its new beauty label, Balmain Beauty.

Duquene will report to Guillaume Jesel, who was recently appointed as president, global brands, Tom Ford Beauty, Balmain Beauty and luxury business development.

She will lead the team in all aspects of strategy, concept and innovation in collaboration with Balmain’s leadership as the brand looks towards 2024 to launch its beauty offer.

In a release, Guillaume said on Duquene’s appointment: “With more than 20 years of experience in luxury beauty marketing, Nathalie is ideally suited to take on this position and help bring our new visionary luxury brand Balmain Beauty to market, and into the hands of consumers globally.”

Duquene joined ELC in June 2019 as vice president, general manager of Tom Ford Beauty and Kilian Paris, EMEA.

The company said she successfully led the acceleration of key fragrance initiatives and increased the ranking of key products in retail.

Prior to ELC, she has served in global, international and regional roles across the likes of Armani Beauty, Lancôme and Biotherm.