Balmain introduces virtual fitting with Bods partnership

French luxury house Balmain has introduced customised and virtual fitting to its e-commerce site via a collaboration with tech firm Bods.

Founded by Christine Marzano in 2021, Bods offers retailer’s 3D digital styling technology utilising artificial intelligence (AI) that allows clients to virtually try-on, style and accessorise pieces from their brand.

Balmain is the latest label to adopt the technology, allowing shoppers to create personalised 3D avatars of themselves that can then be dressed in digital recreations of signature and runway designs to assist in fit.

Initially launching with virtual iterations of seven Balmain ready-to-wear designs, its classic boot and five leather handbags, the duo are aiming to expand the partnership for more pieces at a later stage, while further planning to add looks from Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week runways.

In a release, Balmain chief digital officer Simon Cottigny said: “Knowing that Bods digital recreations faithfully mirror Balmain’s unique signatures, patterns and designs, while the company’s fitmap and true-life detailing help ensure the perfect fit, we believe that BODS will greatly assist our Balmain customer in making more confident decisions. That added assurance will improve our conversion rate and, ultimately, lower return rates."

It is this last point that Balmain reiterates, noting that the implementation of Bods builds on the house’s commitment to sustainability by helping to lower the possibility of returned items and therefore creating less waste and reducing shipping.