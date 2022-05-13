Balmain partners with NFT marketplace, Mintnft

French fashion house Balmain is preparing to delve further into the metaverse in a new partnership with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Mintnft.

In a release, the platform said it wanted to bring the brand’s heritage into the Web3 world through the long-term, global partnership.

The collaboration will consist of a NFT linked to Balmain’s legacy, entitled ‘Non-Fungible Thread’ in reference to the house’s founder, Pierre Balmain, and his consistent vision for design.

“Maintaining a thread is key in fashion,” said creative director, Olivier Rousteing. “In order to extend a clear vision and advance a distinct aesthetic, each and every collection that a fashion designer oversees must be tied together by a single, unifying thread.”

The one-of-a-kind NFT will evolve over time in line with the house’s future accessory, sneaker and fashion drops, while also offering membership benefits to the brand’s influencer network.

The collaboration was announced during the opening of Balmain’s New York Flagship, which was attended by both Rousteing and Mintnft co-founder, James Sun.

Sun said of the partnership: “In a world plagued by NFT speculation and plagiarism, our minting platform and strategic input help protect Balmain’s intellectual property and iconic legacy.”

It closely follows an additional partnership by the duo from earlier this year, that saw Balmain and Mintnft collaborate on a NFT drop with Mattel’s Barbie.