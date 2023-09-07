Banana Republic enters homeware category

Lifestyle brand Banana Republic has begun a new venture into the homeware category with the launch of its new ‘BR Home’ division.

The collection spans bedroom, living room and dining room, and includes furniture, lighting and home décor, each of which follow three key expressions that represent individual design aesthetics; textured modern, classic chic and explore.

In a release, Sandra Stangl, Banana Republic president and CEO, commented on the launch: "At Banana Republic, we are driven by a desire for discovery and self-expression, representing a new way to outfit yourself and your home.

"We are committed to bringing exceptional quality, timeless design, and versatile styling to our customers as we determine how to best support their lifestyle."

Following on from the Gap-owned brand’s home textile category debut earlier this year, BR Home comes as part of the retailer’s ongoing transformation strategy, which began mid-2021 when the brand went through a refresh.

Since then, Banana Republic has started exploring more product categories, having also previously stepped into babywear and athletics.

With BR Home, the company said it is hoping to extend on the efforts it has made so far, continuing on its path to appeal to the “modern explorer” with many of the goods being handmade by global artisans.

The category has debuted with a dedicated website, and will be in select US stores by the end of September, including two BR Home pop-up experiences in New York City and Los Angeles.