Banana Republic set to close UK website

Banana Republic has announced it will be closing its UK website from May 31, ending the brand’s presence in the UK.

In a message on its website, Banana Republic said it was to close from 11:59pm, adding: “Until then, please continue to shop the site. We sincerely thank you for your loyalty and business”.

Anyone looking to shop with the brand after the closure were told to follow Banana Republic on various social channels “to stay up to date on any future shopping alternatives”.

The brand, which was acquired by Gap Inc. in 1983, became an online-only retailer in 2016 after closing its nine bricks and mortar stores in the region following a decline in sales.

The Gap brand itself has also been subject to closures, shutting down all of its UK and Ireland stores last year.

Through the acquisition of 51 percent of its shares, Next is operating Gap’s e-commerce business under the agreement and has additionally opened a Gap concession in its London flagship store.

Banana Republic recently went through a brand rejuvenation, introducing new apparel lines and adapting its brand identity to both fit with a new customer base and reconnect with its heritage.

The company recently struck a partnership with an Australia-based distributor to take the brand into the market for the first time via a website and in-store concession stands.