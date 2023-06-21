Barbara Rentler to continue as Ross Stores CEO through January 2026

Ross Stores, Inc. board of directors has approved a new employment agreement with Barbara Rentler, vice chair and chief executive officer, which will now extend through March 31, 2027.

The company said in a release that the new agreement provides for Rentler, 65, to continue as CEO through January 31, 2026. By that date, the board expects to have selected her successor, and Rentler will become a senior advisor through the end of March 2027.

Commenting on behalf of the board, George Orban, Ross Stores chairman said: “Barbara Rentler is an outstanding executive and gifted merchant who has made significant contributions to our company’s growth and success since joining Ross in 1986. As CEO, she has provided the vision and leadership to navigate the company successfully through both favourable and more challenging external landscapes with a focus on maximising our opportunities for growth and profitability.”

“This long-term succession plan will enable us to continue to benefit from Barbara’s more than three decades of leadership at Ross, while supporting a smooth transition to a new CEO,” Orban added.

“Serving as CEO and leading the incredibly talented and committed teams we have throughout the business has been, and continues to be, a great privilege. I look forward to our continued success,” said Rentler.