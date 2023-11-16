Barbour names new members of senior management team

British heritage brand Barbour has announced a number of changes to its senior management team as new members come on board to help bolster growth.

Stepping into the role of deputy group managing director and group commercial director is Paul Wilkinson, the company’s former managing director of UK and Ireland and global marketing and commercial director/managing director for the US.

Following the promotion, Wilkinson, who will continue to report to group managing director Steve Buck, will now oversee all sales and marketing activity globally, including in the UK, Europe, the US and Asia.

In a release, Buck said: “Paul has done an exceptional job and has made a significant contribution to the success and growth of both Barbour and Barbour International across the UK, US and our global markets.

“With this promotion, Paul will drive the next exciting phase of the development of our brands and commercial operations globally.”

Additionally, Neil Parker has been appointed managing director, global distributors, as the company looks to strengthen this division, particularly in the APAC region, which it said was a key area for focus and growth.

He joins Barbour from Gant, where he served as managing director for APAC, prior to which he had previously been SVP for Crocs and had held high level roles at Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s.