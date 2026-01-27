Barbour's turnover grows as international success fuels new charitable initiatives

British premium lifestyle brand Barbour has reported a strong financial year for 2024-25, marked by a 9 percent increase in turnover to 350.80 million pounds (480 million dollars). The fifth generation family-owned company, based in the North East of England, attributed the growth to robust performance across clothing, accessories, and womenswear in international markets including Europe, the US, and Asia.

Steve Buck, group managing director, stated that while the results demonstrate brand resilience against a “complex global backdrop,” the company remains focused on overhead cost control and quality.

Financial highlights and strategic expansion

Operating profit for the period rose to 14.1 percent, a result of strong sales, margin performance, and disciplined management of operational overheads. Clothing and accessories now represent nearly 50 percent of total sales, with womenswear seeing “unprecedented growth” according to the group.

The brand recently opened world-class showrooms in South Shields, UK and completed a modernisation programme at its company headquarters to support long-term economic contribution to the region.

Educational partnership and the Barbour Foundation

The group's financial success has enabled a “generous donation” from shareholders to The Barbour Foundation, which has now distributed over 32 million pounds to charitable causes since its inception in 1988. Recent contributions include one million pounds to Newcastle University for medical science research and support for local organisations like Age UK Newcastle and The Glasshouse in Gateshead.

Additionally, Barbour has launched a new education initiative in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC). This collaboration includes mentorship and financial support for students through the BFC Foundation, a contest through the BFC Colleges Council inviting students to reimagine Barbour's authentic tartans. Three winners, to be selected in April 2026, will receive a cash prize and the chance to participate in a Barbour activation during London Fashion Week.