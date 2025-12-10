Barcelona-based Go PopUp closes a 300,000 euro funding round

Barcelona-based platform Go PopUp has closed a 300,000 euro funding round led by Ona Capital. The platform connects space owners with brands and agencies seeking unique locations for launches, activations or immersive campaigns. Ona Capital is a Catalan venture capital fund specialising in promoting tech start-ups in their growth phase.

Several business angels also joined the round, providing capital and strategic support, alongside public backing from ENISA. This injection will allow the company to continue scaling its offering of ephemeral and memorable experiences.

The round comes at a decisive moment for the company, which has achieved profitability and increased its valuation fivefold in just one year. With active operations in 22 cities and 13 countries, from Madrid to New York, including a presence in Amsterdam, the company is consolidating an expansion that seemed unlikely when Michelle Felip and Carolina Argenté regained control of their business when it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Since then, the co-founders have successfully revived and scaled the business at an exponential rate, laying the groundwork for a new phase of growth. They were supported in this process by Atomic4VC, the venture capital arm of the Atomic4 ecosystem. Atomic4VC not only backed the company but also led its marketing, sales and positioning strategy.

“We rescued Go PopUp at a critical moment and decided to reimagine the model. Today, we are not only profitable, but we have also shown that the pop-up format remains one of the most effective strategies for brands wanting to connect with people and create real impact,” explained Felip in a press release. Argenté also highlighted the role of this new round in accelerating growth.

“This round with Ona Capital will allow us to continue expanding our global community of spaces and brands. More and more companies understand that the physical experience remains key, even in the digital age.”

Michelle Felip and Carolina Argenté, co-founders of Go PopUp. Credits: Go PopUp.

The platform currently operates in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Dublin, Hamburg, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Rotterdam and Sydney, among other cities. According to its website, it has over 3,000 available spaces.

The results reflect this evolution. The company has grown by +149 percent compared to the previous year and expects to close 2026 by doubling its figures again, with an estimated growth of +200 percent. This momentum will also be reflected in its portfolio of spaces, which will increase from the current 3,000 to over 6,000 in the coming year.