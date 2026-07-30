Bardot launches dedicated e-commerce platform for UK and Europe

Australian fashion brand Bardot has expanded its international e-commerce strategy with the launch of dedicated online stores for customers in the UK and Europe.

Previously, shoppers in both markets accessed the brand through its US website and wholesale partners. The new regional platforms intend to introduce local payment options, transparent duties at checkout and faster delivery services tailored to each market.

In a post on LinkedIn, Bardot chief executive officer Basil Artemides said the move reflects the growth of the brand's international customer base.

“Our global community has been growing for years. Rather than simply shipping internationally, we wanted to create distinct destinations built around the way our European and UK customers shop,” he said.

Founded in Melbourne in 1996, Bardot has been expanding its international presence through both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The launch of dedicated regional websites marks the latest step in that strategy, providing a more localised shopping experience for customers across Europe and the UK.