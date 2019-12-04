Barker Shoes wins E-Commerce Business of the Year

Northamptonshire-based Barker Shoes, which manufactures footwear, accessories and leather goods, won E-Commerce Business of the Year at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual Chamber Business Awards 2019.

The Chamber Business Awards, now in its 16th year, highlights the role of businesses delivering growth and prosperity for the UK and local communities, and the judges praised Barker Shoes for its online e-commerce strategy, focusing on improving customer experience and broadening the brand’s appeal.

The company, which has been making leather goods for more than 135 years, has grown its online accounts to 35,000, as the heritage brand looks beyond its traditional business to grow.

Barker Shoes describes the online market as an “exciting opportunity” and have been utilising direct communication through social media channels to “leverage actionable insights to drive real business benefits”.

Sarah Howard, chair of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said in a statement: “Barker Shoes has demonstrated a clear and creative growth strategy through e-commerce with customer needs at its core. Insightful analytic tools and an exceptional end-to-end purchasing experience has created an outstanding and seamless online customer journey.”

Nicole Morton, head of e-commerce business development at DHL Express UK, which sponsored the award, added: “Making the transition from traditional retail business to a successful online retailer is no small challenge, but presents huge potential for those able and willing to seize the e-commerce opportunity.

“Barker Shoes has clearly been able to harness their potential, taking their 139-year heritage into the online world to great success.”

Image: courtesy of Barker Shoes