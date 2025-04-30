BasicNet: consolidated revenue at 98.3 million euros in first three months

Today, the board of directors of BasicNet spa reviewed the group's performance as of March 31, 2025. Based on the figures, aggregate sales of products bearing the group's brands, developed worldwide by the network, totalled 268.8 million euros, compared to 261.2 million euros for the first three months of the previous year (plus 2.9 percent). Sales by commercial and direct licensees amounted to 203.2 million euros (198.1 million euros as of March 31, 2024, plus 2.6 percent), while sales by production licensees totalled 65.6 million euros (63.1 million euros as of March 31, 2024, plus 4.0 percent).

Sales by commercial and direct licensees increased by 4.6 percent in Europe. Sales in other regions increased by 3.3 percent in Asia and Oceania, and by 7.0 percent in the Middle East and Africa, while the Americas saw a slowdown of 27.7 percent.

Consolidated revenue totalled 98.3 million euros (101.6 million euros as of March 31, 2024, minus 3.3 percent).

The Superga store in Turin Credits: BasicNet spa

On February 28, BasicNet and Permira signed an agreement for Permira to acquire 40 percent of the share capital of K-way spa. The transaction had a significant impact on consolidated shareholders' equity and the consolidated net financial position, according to the note, “which benefited from an increase of 169.9 million euros. In order to provide a more accurate representation of the group's economic performance in the quarter, the indicators below have been prepared on the basis of a pro forma consolidated balance sheet, which excludes the extraordinary economic effects resulting from the disposal and, in particular, the related costs (amounting to 16.7 million euros)”. The capital gain from the sale, provisionally amounting to 141.5 million euros, is only recognisable in the separate financial statements of BasicNet spa.

EBITDA totalled 12.7 million euros (12.4 million euros as of March 31, 2024, plus 2.2 percent); EBIT amounted to 7.5 million euros (8.2 million euros in the first three months of 2024, minus 7.5 percent), after allocating depreciation of tangible and intangible assets of 2.5 million euros and depreciation of rights of use of 2.6 million euros, an increase due to new openings as part of the development of the retail sector.

In an evolving environment, influenced by a variable geopolitical and macroeconomic scenario, the group, the note specifies, continues to focus on medium-to-long-term growth with the aim of creating brand value, through the development of the network of stores and continuous investment in communication to support the brands.