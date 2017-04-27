BasicNet Q1 sales increase 4.9 percent

- Prachi Singh |
-
The Board of Directors of BasicNet, in a meeting today chaired by Marco Boglione, reviewed the company’s first quarter commercial performance. Aggregate sales of the group brand products Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Superga, K-Way, Lanzera, Jesus Jeans, Sabelt and Briko of 198.8 million euros increased 4.9 percent on 189.4 million euros in the same period last year. The company posted strong third party licensee sales on the international markets of 108.3 million euros, up 8.7 percent on Q1 2016.
BasicNet said, revenues in America increased 52.2 percent and European turnover rose 9.4 percent, while the Asian and Middle Eastern markets reported contractions due to political instability.
Royalties and sourcing commissions were up 3.1 percent to 12.2 million euros. Sales at the investee BasicItalia and its subsidiary BasicRetail of 37.8 million euros were down 4.6 percent, while retail [email protected] sales, group’s mono-brand stores and outlets in Italy were up 2 percent. These factors led to consolidated revenues, including royalties, sourcing commissions and sales of the Italian licensee BasicItalia to 50 million euros against 51.4 million euros in 2016.
South American market sales rose 75.3 percent
The Kappa
The Superga
Overall European sales contracted 10.4 percent. The Asian market, MasicNet said, however slowed on the previous year, mainly due to the Chinese, South Korean and Hong Kong market performances. For the Chinese market, where the local licensee was replaced, a recovery in sales is expected in the second half of 2017. On the other hand, the extension of the distribution network supported the performance on the Indonesian, Australian and Taiwanese markets.
The K-Way
Picture:Facebook/Kappa Global