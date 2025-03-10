Kappa owner BasicNet spa confirms FY24 financials, revenue up 3.1 percent

Italian fashion group BasicNet SpA, the parent company of K-Way, Kappa and Jesus Jeans, has confirmed a consolidated revenue of 409.2 million euros for the year ended December 31, 2025, up 3.1 percent on the 396.8 million euros recorded in 2023. The Turin-based company's board of directors approved the consolidated and draft financial statements on March 10.

Direct sales at BasicNet rose 4.2 percent to 346.8 million euros, an increase on the year prior's 332.8 million euros. Royalties from commercial and production licensees, meanwhile, came to 60.9 million euros, dropping 2.2 percent on the previously posted 62.3 million euros. The company closed the year on a net profit of eight million euros.

EBITDA amounted to 61.1 million euros, a 5 percent increase on 2023's 58.1 million euros, while its EBIT came to 42.1 million euros, which was up 2.5 percent, according to a statement.

At an increase of 3.6 percent, net income was 25.3 million euros, while the net financial position towards banks dropped 90.8 million euros, an improvement compared to the drop of 92.6 million euros as of December 31, 2023. The overall net financial position stood at minus 142.0 million euros, up from minus 139.1 million euros in the year prior.

The board of directors of BasicNet said it will propose the distribution of a dividend of 0.16 euro per outstanding share, for a total amount of approximately 7.5 million euros, during a shareholders' meeting taking place April 17. The proposed dividend corresponds to a payout ratio on consolidated net income of 29.7 percent, substantially in line with previous years.

"Based on the acquired order portfolio and continued investments in brand enhancement, the group expects to continue its development path, further consolidating its market position," management noted in the statement.