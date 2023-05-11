Bath & Body Works names Maurice Cooper chief customer officer

Bath & Body Works has announced the appointment of Maurice Cooper to the newly created role of chief customer officer, effective May 22.

Cooper has been tasked with executing a strategy to strengthen and elevate the brand, including growing and retaining the retailer’s customer base through the development of personalised end-to-end experiences.

He joins the firm from Target Corporation, where he had most recently served as senior vice president, marketing, overseeing the retail group’s omnichannel traffic and the development of various marketing channels.

He has further served as executive vice president, chief growth and experience officer and senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Wingstop Restaurants, where he was credited with increasing brand awareness and same-store sales growth.

Cooper has also held leadership roles at the likes of InterContinental Hotels Group and the Coca-Cola Company.

In a release, CEO of Bath & Body Works, Gina Boswell, said that through Cooper’s appointment, the company was “doubling down” on its commitment to optimise customer experiences.

Boswell continued: “Maurice is an accomplished executive who not only brings expertise in bold and inspiring brand storytelling but also a steadfast dedication to finding innovative ways to enhance connections with customers.

“We are excited to have Maurice join our team as we focus on meeting the needs of our customers and capturing the diverse set of opportunities in front of us to deliver long-term growth.”