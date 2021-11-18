Bath & Body Works posts sales and earnings growth

Bath & Body Works, Inc., formerly known as L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 1.681 billion dollars for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021, compared to 1.702 billion dollars for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. Sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 53 percent compared to sales of 1.099 billion dollars in 2019.

Commenting on the trading update, Andrew Meslow, CEO of Bath & Body Works, stated: “In our first quarter as a standalone business, Bath & Body Works continued our positive momentum. As we head into the important Holiday season, our mostly domestic supply chain and market leadership in key categories position us well to deliver continued growth.”

Bath & Body Works posts earnings growth The company reported earnings per share for the quarter of 66 cents compared to 69 cents for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, while operating income was 408.5 million dollars compared to 436.1 million dollars last year, and net income was 177.1 million dollars compared to 196.1 million dollars last year.

Adjusted third quarter earnings per share were 92 cents compared to 83 cents last year and operating income was 408.5 million dollars compared to 436.1 million dollars last year, and adjusted net income was 244.8 million dollars compared to 236.2 million dollars last year.

The company is forecasting fourth quarter earnings per share between 2.10 dollars and 2.25 dollars compared to earnings per share of 1.96 dollars in 2020 and 1.41 dollars in 2019.