BCBG sells domain of smaller brand Lola for 550,000 dollars

A bankruptcy court has authorised BCBG Max Azria to sell the domain for Lola, it’s smaller, secondary brand, for 550,000 dollars.

The transaction for the domain, which does not include the intellectual property, will close for 550,000 dollars in cash. BCBG Group launched Lola as a standalone retail concept in 2011. The aim was to attract young women ages 16-26 with a fast, funky fashion label.

The womenswear company founded by designer Max Azria, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last March. Back then, the filing showed that company’s assets were between 100 and 500 million dollars, while liabilities came in into the 500 million to 1 billion dollars range.