BDO: UK Fashion leads retail growth with double-digit surge

The UK retail sector is experiencing a sustained period of growth, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales climbing by a significant +7.59% this week, building on a strong +15.95% base from the previous year. This positive momentum extends across all segments and channels, marking six consecutive weeks of growth for both in-store and non-store sales.

At the forefront of this strong performance is the fashion sector, which saw its total LFL sales jump by an impressive +10.81%. This marks the fourth consecutive positive outcome for fashion, underscoring its pivotal role in driving the overall retail recovery. Both physical stores and online channels contributed significantly to this success.

Store fashion sales surged by +7.81%, marking its sixth straight positive outcome. This resilience in brick-and-mortar apparel sales suggests that despite the shift towards online shopping, consumers are still valuing the in-store experience for clothing, footwear, and accessories. This is further supported by an overall +1.0% increase in footfall across all retail destinations, with high streets seeing a +0.8% rise, shopping centres an increase of +1.4%, and retail parks a +1.0% growth.

Meanwhile, non-store fashion sales continued their strong trajectory, soaring by +8.60% and marking their fourth consecutive positive result. This persistent strength in online apparel sales highlights the enduring importance of e-commerce for fashion retailers. The mixed early autumn weather, with a combination of rain showers and sunny spells, likely encouraged both online browsing and physical store visits, allowing both channels to thrive. Homewares also performed well, posting double-digit growth in store sales.