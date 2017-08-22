Bearpaw partners with Bleckmann for European expansion

American fashion footwear brand Bearpaw has announced a partnership with Bleckmann Fashion and Lifestyle Logistics to further expand its presence in Europe.

Bearpaw president John Pierce said: "We have been immensely successful in expanding our presence in North America. Now it is the right time to further expand our efforts to create a sturdy base in Europe.

“With existing partners across Scandinavia, Baltics and throughout Central and Eastern Europe, new partners from various companies are being put into place to service markets of Western Europe for the Fall 2017 season. To accomplish that, we were looking for a company like Bleckmann with a long history of providing logistic solutions specific to our company's needs.”

Through the newly formed partnerships in Europe, Bearpaw is looking to “better serve” the international market and provide their worldwide customer base with the best products. The move will see its extensive line of footwear, apparel, and outerwear available throughout the United States and in over 45 countries throughout the world.

Robert Kiewik, director sales of Bleckmann, added: "We are delighted with the fact that Bearpaw has chosen Bleckmann as its logistics provider in support of their strategy for international development in Europe.

“The entrepreneurship of the Bearpaw team entirely matches our own approach and this has become evident during our meetings. There is a real camaraderie and spirit amongst the Bearpaw team and our shared vision for future growth will benefit both companies in the long-term. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership.”

Bearpaw was founded in 2001 by Tom Romeo with the intention of redefining casual footwear by creating comfortable, stylish and fashion forward footwear. It produces everything from slippers to boots to casual footwear and is available at Macy's, Famous Footwear and DSW in the US.

Image: courtesy of Bearpaw - from right to left: Kevin McDonald, vice president of International, Tom Romeo, chief executive and founder, Robert Kiewik,director of sales, and John Pierce, president.