  • Home
  • News
  • Business
  • Beauty Bay turnover declines but margins improve

Beauty Bay turnover declines but margins improve

By Prachi Singh

loading...

Scroll down to read more

For the year to March 31, 2023, Manchester-based beauty retailer Beauty Bay recorded turnover of 75.5 million pounds, a reduction of 19 percent on the prior year.

The company attributed the decline in turnover to re-focus in group strategy in order to drive unit economics and profitability at an order level as opposed to chasing top-line turnover with the associated high cost of doing this.

The company also continued to focus on its private label By Beauty Bay business by launching new product offerings with a focus on key domestic and international markets.

Beauty Bay delivered improved product margins with overall gross profit margins improving 3 ppts to 17 percent during the year under review. The company also achieved a similar gross profit of 12.9 million pounds compared to the last year despite a drop in the turnover.

The company’s pre-tax loss narrowed to 5.6 million pounds, while EBITDA loss was 3.5 million pounds. The adjusted pre-tax loss was 4.5 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA loss reached 2.3 million pounds.

beauty bay