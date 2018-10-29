Bebe Stores announces acquisition of Brookstone brand

Bebe Stores, Inc. has partnered with Bluestar Alliance to acquire the Brookstone brand and its related assets. The company said in a statement that the acquisition closed on October 19, 2018. Brookstone, the American brand founded over 50 years ago in New Hampshire, the company added, is known for innovative and solution-oriented products, most notably in the entertainment, wellness, home, and travel categories.

“Brookstone is a unique brand with strong growth potential," stated Manny Mashouf, CEO of Bebe Stores in a statement, adding, "We are pleased to expand our already-successful relationship with Bluestar and can see the potential synergies with other brands in their portfolio.”

The company further added that this acquisition will expand the wholesale distribution of Brookstone products to some of the largest retailers in America and across the world along with 30 Brookstone airport stores, retaining 350 jobs, which will serve as showcases for the Brookstone brand and products. Bebe Stores and Bluestar have been working together since 2016 when Bluestar acquired an interest in the Bebe brand, trademarks, and intellectual property.

“This investment represents our combined efforts to create value for Bebe Stores by expanding the scope of our operations, and we will continue to look for opportunities that leverage our tax assets and create value for our shareholders,” added Nick Capuano, Chairman of Bebe Stores.

As part of the acquisition, Apex Digital will operate the 30 airport stores, as well as Brookstone.com and e-commerce business.