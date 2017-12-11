Bebe Stores to delist from Nasdaq

Bebe Stores has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market on December 8, 2017 of its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market. Once delisted, the company anticipates its stock will begin trading on the OTCQB Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities, on Monday, December 18, 2017.

The decision to move the listing of its common stock from Nasdaq to the OTCQB, the company said, was driven by cost savings. The company intends to retain the trading symbol BEBE.

Bebe Stores further added that the company intends to cease trading on the Nasdaq on Monday, December 18, 2017, so its last day of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market will be Friday, December 15, 2017.

