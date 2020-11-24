Begg x Co acquires knit manufacturer Scott and Charters

Luxury Scottish knitwear brand Begg x Co has acquired Scottish knit specialists Scott and Charters as they look to cement their commitment to traditional Scottish manufacturing.

Begg x Co, known for its woven cashmere scarves and blankets, added knitted sweaters and cardigans to its collections in January 2020. At the time they worked with Scott and Charters to produce the range.

It is the “shared values and the combined wealth of skills and craftsmanship,” which led Begg x Co to acquire the Scottish manufacturing business, explained the knitwear brand.

Hawick-based Scott and Charters found themselves in trouble following its parent company, WRA Group falling into administration over the summer. The family-run company, founded in 1955, has become known for producing some of the world’s finest luxury knitwear.

In a statement, Begg x Co confirmed that Scott and Charters will continue to operate as a separate company to cater for its “many bespoke customers” in addition to working with Begg x Co on developing its knitwear offering.

All the Scott & Charter team from prior to acquisition remain in place, added Begg x Co, and will report to Ian Laird, who is also chief executive of Alex Begg.

Hawick-based Scott and Charters acquired by Begg x Co

The knitwear brand also added that they already have several people in its existing team who have “valuable knitwear experience”.

These include Ann Ryley who joined the knitwear label to launch the Begg x Co brand, after working with Ballantyne for 25 years. While the label’s creative director Lorraine Acornley previously worked with Alberta Ferretti and Joseph and also designs knitwear for Connolly, and Angela Bell who has designed the accessories collection for Begg x Co since the beginning, has extensive experience in the cashmere knitwear industry first at Pringle and then with Queene and Belle, her own brand which launched 20 years ago.

The first extended knitwear range by Begg x Co following the acquisition of Scott and Charters will be for autumn/winter 2021.

The acquisition follows Begg x Co’s recent new branding and visual identity, which has been created in line with Acornley’s new visual artistic direction at the company. Changes included redesigning their logo, packaging and brand identity to include an update to the ‘x’ to echo the saltire Scottish flag.

Images: courtesy of Begg x Co