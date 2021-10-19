Belk launches new womenswear brand Wonderly

US department store chain Belk has launched a new womenswear brand called Wonderly.

Aimed at being more inclusive, the brand stocks sizes 4 to 26, as well as petite sizes 4 to 16. The assortment of clothing is mostly made of earth toned colours, and the denim collection includes different leg shapes, making it Belk’s largest collection of denim. Athleisure gets its own line with Wonderly Studio, doubling as both loungewear and for the everyday.

Available at over 100 Belk locations, the line will replace the New Direction’s brand, taking inspiration from favourite pieces and incorporating it into Wonderly.

“Wonderly is an effortless style for the modern woman,” said Belk chief merchandising officer Chris Kolbe. “The brand is designed to be versatile, everyday wear with endless possibilities. Wonderly lets our customers create unique looks by pairing our flattering denim with beautiful breezy tops, dresses, and sweaters.”