Belstaff’s annual turnover up by 16.6 percent

Luxury label Belstaff International reported an annual turnover of 50.2 million pounds, representing an increase of 16.6 percent in the year to December 31, 2021.

Accounts filed with the Companies House UK showed that the company surpassed the revenue figure of 43 million pounds reported in 2020.

The company’s gross margin remained at 17.4 percent compared to 17.3 percent in the previous financial year.

The company said, in absolute terms gross profit reached 8.7 million pounds, compared to 7.4 million pounds reported in the prior year, while operating loss amounted to 4.5 million pounds, a 78 percent improvement over negative 20.4 million pounds in the previous fiscal year.

The company added that pre-tax loss and the net loss for the year were 16.6 million pounds compared to loss of 31.1 million pounds in the previous year.