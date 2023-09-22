Ben Sherman owner signs deal with Apparel Group to enter GCC and India

Marquee Brands has struck up a partnership with global fashion conglomerate Apparel Group that will enable five of its portfolio brands to secure a foothold across the GCC and India regions.

Among those included in the deal are BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la Table and Martha Stewart, each of which will be introduced to a new audience and will bolster both companies’ ambition to fulfil the increasing demand for contemporary goods in the areas.

For Marquee Brands’ president, Heath Golden, the partnership builds on the firm’s strategic plan to expand the categories and geographies covered by its brands.

Golden added in a release: “Further, in teaming up with the partner of choice in the region for the world’s most desirable brands, we are confident that local consumers will embrace our brands via Apparel Group’s innovative, omnichannel, and quantitative retail approach.”

In his own press statement, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said that the partnership contributed to its mission of becoming “the epicentre of global fashion in the GCC and India”.

Teckchandani continued: “We've always positioned ourselves at the crossroads of innovation and excellence, and this partnership further exemplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled shopping experiences while strategically enhancing our global brand stature.”