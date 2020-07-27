Ben Sherman plans to close stores to avoid collapse

Menswear retailer Ben Sherman is proposing to close 18 stores – a third of its portfolio – in order to ward of collapse.

Ben Sherman parent company Baird Group, which also owns Suit Direct and Jeff Banks fashion businesses, made the proposal to creditors, according to the Financial Times.

The proposed company voluntary arrangement (CVA) will see the troubled brand solve its debt problems over an agreed period of time without having to cease operations. It would include 262 redundancies, nearly one third of the Group’s total workforce.

According to the Retail Gazette the CVA would directly affect staff on the shop floors, mostly in Debenhams concessions, and in distribution. A CVA can only be executed when 75 percent of the creditors approve a proposal. The vote is to take place on August 10.

“Baird Group was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, especially through its 87 concessions with embattled department store chain Debenhams, which underwent administration during lockdown and could now be put up for sale,” wrote the Retail Gazette.

Baird Group chief executive Mark Cotter told the Financial Times that the business would pursue a restructuring that would “create a solid platform for a successful and sustainable business for many years to come”.

All of the group’s standalone stores were closed during the lockdown, with 10 stores remaining shut since the reopening of non-essential retailers.

Baird Group’s parent company is Arafa Holding, an Egyptian garment manufacturer and retailer.

Image via Ben Sherman; Article sources: Financial Times, Retail Gazette