Benetton Group reduces losses by over 65 percent in 2025

Benetton's turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit. The company, led by CEO Claudio Sforza, will close 2025 with losses reduced by over 65 percent.

Appointed in June 2024, Sforza immediately initiated a plan to revitalise and streamline the company and its distribution network. Following the reorganisation, the sales network of the company, founded by Luciano Benetton in 1965, now comprises approximately 2,700 stores worldwide, with a presence in 80 countries.

Benetton Group closed 2025 with revenues of just under 800 million euros

A corporate governance restructuring was also finalised, becoming operational in January 2026. This aims to strengthen efficiency, increase management transparency, enhance assets and create the conditions for targeted industrial partnerships.

In terms of figures, Benetton Group has streamlined its direct and indirect distribution network. It closed 2025 with revenues of just under 800 million euros (932 million dollars), down from approximately 915 million the previous year.

The net financial position, including the effects of applying IFRS 16, improved by approximately 100 million, from 411 million euros in 2024 to 313 million euros in 2025. Losses, which amounted to 230 million in 2023, were more than halved in 2024 to just under 100 million euros. At the end of 2025, they were further reduced by over 65 percent, standing at approximately 33 million.

The first industrial partnership, announced in recent weeks, was with Poste Italiane, made possible by the institutional relationship with Edizione. The strategic agreement involves Poste Logistics, a Poste Italiane group company dedicated to integrated logistics, acquiring a stake in Benetton Logistics, a spin-off of Benetton Group.

This has resulted in a new joint venture called “Logistic 360” (51 percent Poste Italiane, 49 percent Benetton Group). The core aspects of the agreement are the enhancement and development of the Castrette di Villorba hub in the province of Treviso. The goal is to transform it into a national and international reference centre, also open to new product sectors. The partnership between Poste Italiane and Benetton Group aims to significantly increase the infrastructure's operational capacity. It can already handle 30 million items over a total area of approximately 400,000 square metres, of which 100,000 are equipped with the latest automated systems. The facility includes a distribution centre capable of processing up to 45,000 packages per day and a system with a fleet of robots to optimise storage and picking for e-commerce.

A plan to streamline production sites has been initiated within the supply chain

The operational model for product management and sourcing has been re-evaluated, aiming to reduce development and production times for collections.

This targeted intervention aims to make the company more responsive and competitive, allowing it to adapt quickly to market trends and consumer needs. Within the supply chain, a comprehensive plan has been launched to streamline direct production sites. The focus is on sourcing that can significantly impact costs by leveraging a network of high-quality, specialised suppliers.

Benetton's revival also involves a focus on the product. Specifically, the brand's evolution aims to strengthen its dialogue with new generations by enhancing its heritage with a contemporary perspective. In this regard, the company has launched a series of initial development initiatives. These include a collaboration with Netflix, which led to the development of collections inspired by the platform's iconic content and titles, such as the series Stranger Things. Another initiative is the relaunch of Jean’s West, a brand founded in 1974 linked to denim and western aesthetics, through a new collection.

Claudio Sforza Credits: Benetton Group