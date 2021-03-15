Benetton pauses Myanmar orders

Benetton has joined H&M in pausing orders from Myanmar in the wake of military coup. Violence in the country has increased after the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government last month, which has also brought a spotlight on garment workers abuses in the country.

In a statement, Benetton said, “We express our most profound concern for what is happening in Myanmar. The situation presents such problems, both in terms of security and of freedom and rights violations, that we have decided to suspend all new orders.”

The human rights conditions for garment workers are dire. Not only are they subject to the violence of the coup, but they are also being retrained from partaking in protests. Myanmar is a major garment production city working with companies ranging from H&M to Primark.

In an effort to make a statement against the violent actions in Myanmar and the abuse garment workers are facing, Benetton’s orders will be suspended in Myanmar immediately. Martial law has been imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths have risen over the protests.

Image: United Colors of Benetton